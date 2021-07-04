Neuberger Berman Group LLC Has $3.55 Million Stake in Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) by 51.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,291 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,755 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned 0.08% of Sunnova Energy International worth $3,553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kepos Capital LP increased its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Kepos Capital LP now owns 3,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Mariner LLC increased its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 33,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after buying an additional 787 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 16,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,000 after buying an additional 911 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 1,044 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on NOVA shares. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 8th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $60.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.71.

In other Sunnova Energy International news, insider Meghan Nutting sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $438,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

NOVA opened at $38.32 on Friday. Sunnova Energy International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.50 and a fifty-two week high of $57.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The company has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.66 and a beta of 2.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.13.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.03. Sunnova Energy International had a negative net margin of 124.34% and a negative return on equity of 7.31%. The firm had revenue of $41.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.82 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Sunnova Energy International Inc. will post -1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Sunnova Energy International

Sunnova Energy International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential solar and energy storage services in the United States. The company offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services.

