Neuberger Berman Group LLC Has $3.86 Million Position in Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 131,528 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,528 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Meritor worth $3,862,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Meritor in the 1st quarter valued at $396,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Meritor in the 1st quarter valued at $1,189,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Meritor in the 1st quarter valued at $227,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Meritor by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 16,732 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in Meritor in the 1st quarter valued at $1,741,000. 93.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MTOR opened at $23.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.80 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.46. Meritor, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.16 and a 12 month high of $33.56.

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $983.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $944.57 million. Meritor had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 1.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Meritor, Inc. will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MTOR shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Meritor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Meritor from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet lowered Meritor from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Bank of America started coverage on Meritor in a research note on Friday, June 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Meritor from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.71.

Meritor, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, sells, services, and supports integrated systems, modules, and components to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and the aftermarket for the commercial vehicle, transportation, and industrial sectors. It operates through two segments, Commercial Truck; and Aftermarket and Industrial.

