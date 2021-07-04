Neuberger Berman Group LLC Has $4.44 Million Position in Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RXN)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RXN) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,377 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,377 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Rexnord were worth $4,444,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Rexnord in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Rexnord in the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Rexnord in the 1st quarter valued at $73,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Rexnord by 611.4% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,942 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Rexnord by 37.9% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,461 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. 99.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on RXN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Rexnord from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. TheStreet cut Rexnord from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Rexnord from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rexnord presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.60.

In related news, General Counsel Patricia M. Whaley sold 682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.14, for a total transaction of $34,195.48. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 76,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,852,206.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Rodney Jackson sold 763 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.14, for a total value of $38,256.82. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 34,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,715,740.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 289,392 shares of company stock worth $14,548,132 in the last 90 days. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of RXN opened at $50.80 on Friday. Rexnord Co. has a 52-week low of $27.40 and a 52-week high of $52.78. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.84. The company has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.44.

Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $526.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $533.13 million. Rexnord had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 8.59%. On average, equities analysts expect that Rexnord Co. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%.

Rexnord Company Profile

Rexnord Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process and motion control, and water management products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Process & Motion Control Platform and Water Management Platform. The company offers table top conveying chain and related accessories, metal conveying and engineered woven metals, gearing and gear drives, conveying equipment, industrial chains, and custom assemblies; custom-engineered, application-specific miniature gearboxes, and motion control assemblies and components used in aerospace, defense, medical equipment, robotics, semiconductor, instrumentation, and satellite communications; and shaft management products, including couplings, torque limiters, electromagnetic clutches and brakes, industrial bearings, and shaft locking assemblies.

