Neuberger Berman Group LLC Purchases 159,101 Shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 286.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 214,732 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 159,101 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $3,310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 9.6% during the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 26,198 shares of the bank’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 2,303 shares during the last quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Huntington Bancshares during the first quarter worth about $1,990,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 23.6% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 28,777 shares of the bank’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 5,496 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 4.2% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 125,810 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,978,000 after buying an additional 5,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 13.9% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 130,401 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,050,000 after buying an additional 15,916 shares during the last quarter. 79.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ HBAN opened at $14.35 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.09. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $8.01 and a fifty-two week high of $16.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 25.18% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 17th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.96%.

In other Huntington Bancshares news, EVP Sandra E. Pierce sold 85,986 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $1,375,776.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 435,063 shares in the company, valued at $6,961,008. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott D. Kleinman sold 6,225 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.56, for a total transaction of $96,861.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 212,853 shares in the company, valued at $3,311,992.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 121,390 shares of company stock worth $1,924,912. Company insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

HBAN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $17.25 to $18.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.08.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated is a regional bank holding company headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, with $123 billion of assets and a network of 839 branches, including 11 Private Client Group offices, and 1,322 ATMs across seven Midwestern states. Founded in 1866, The Huntington National Bank and its affiliates provide consumer, small business, commercial, treasury management, wealth management, brokerage, trust, and insurance services.

