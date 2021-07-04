Neuberger Berman Group LLC Sells 196 Shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lessened its position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,186 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 196 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $4,206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMG. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,520 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,809,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 82.6% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,731 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,466 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $690,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro during the fourth quarter valued at about $615,000. 63.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO James Hagedorn sold 24,219 shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.99, for a total transaction of $5,521,689.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,719 shares in the company, valued at $22,734,934.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Susan Hagedorn sold 888 shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.99, for a total transaction of $210,447.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,599,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,460,045,468.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,498 shares of company stock valued at $12,050,147 over the last 90 days. 27.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SMG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist raised their price objective on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $305.00 to $250.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. UBS Group began coverage on The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $240.00 to $198.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their target price on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The Scotts Miracle-Gro currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $233.44.

Shares of SMG opened at $188.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a one year low of $132.52 and a one year high of $254.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $212.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.89 and a beta of 1.15.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $5.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.51 by $0.13. The Scotts Miracle-Gro had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 67.91%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.50 earnings per share. The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s quarterly revenue was up 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 9.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.25%.

About The Scotts Miracle-Gro

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

