Neuberger Berman Group LLC Takes $3.67 Million Position in Epiphany Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EPHY)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Epiphany Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EPHY) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 375,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,671,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EPHY. Highbridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Epiphany Technology Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $13,996,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Epiphany Technology Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $751,000. Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Epiphany Technology Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $292,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Epiphany Technology Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $155,000. Finally, Texas Yale Capital Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Epiphany Technology Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $117,000. 34.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EPHY opened at $9.73 on Friday. Epiphany Technology Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.58 and a fifty-two week high of $12.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.73.

Epiphany Technology Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Burlingame, California.

