NeuroPace (NASDAQ:NPCE) Stock Price Down 5.9%

Shares of NeuroPace, Inc. (NASDAQ:NPCE) traded down 5.9% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $22.75 and last traded at $22.89. 1,282 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 155,674 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.33.

NPCE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on NeuroPace in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on NeuroPace in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on NeuroPace from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on NeuroPace in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company.

Get NeuroPace alerts:

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.14.

NeuroPace (NASDAQ:NPCE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 3rd. The company reported ($21.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($20.96). The company had revenue of $11.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.99 million. Sell-side analysts expect that NeuroPace, Inc. will post -1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Frank M. Fischer acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $850,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 93,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,585,947. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Irina Ridley acquired 2,352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $39,984.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the general counsel now directly owns 2,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,984. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 287,352 shares of company stock worth $4,884,984 over the last ninety days.

NeuroPace Company Profile (NASDAQ:NPCE)

NeuroPace, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company develops and sells RNS system, a brain-responsive neuromodulation system for treating medically refractory focal epilepsy by delivering personalized real-time treatment at the seizure source. Its RNS system also records continuous brain activity data and enables clinicians to monitor patients in person and remotely.

Featured Story: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for NeuroPace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeuroPace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.