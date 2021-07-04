New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) Shares Gap Up to $1.78

Shares of New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $1.78, but opened at $1.82. New Gold shares last traded at $1.80, with a volume of 17,100 shares traded.

NGD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of New Gold from $2.25 to $2.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on shares of New Gold from $2.75 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of New Gold from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.03.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.17. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of -29.83, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $164.90 million during the quarter. New Gold had a positive return on equity of 5.10% and a negative net margin of 5.38%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that New Gold Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NGD. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in New Gold by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,375,918 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,496,000 after purchasing an additional 717,954 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in New Gold by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,540,549 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,323,000 after purchasing an additional 162,442 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its position in New Gold by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 4,590,393 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,393,000 after purchasing an additional 949,057 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in New Gold by 3,441.1% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,979,912 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,589,000 after purchasing an additional 2,895,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in New Gold by 121.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,944,431 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,994,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067,471 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.50% of the company’s stock.

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the development and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River gold-silver mine located in Ontario, Canada; and New Afton gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada.

