New Gold (TSE:NGD) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $2.34

Shares of New Gold Inc. (TSE:NGD) (ARCA:NGD) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$2.34 and traded as low as C$2.18. New Gold shares last traded at C$2.21, with a volume of 726,487 shares traded.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of New Gold to C$4.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of New Gold from C$3.00 to C$4.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a C$2.15 price target on shares of New Gold in a research note on Friday, June 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. New Gold currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$2.67.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.50 billion and a P/E ratio of -30.27. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$2.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.49, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.59.

New Gold (TSE:NGD) (ARCA:NGD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$208.83 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that New Gold Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the development and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River gold-silver mine located in Ontario, Canada; and New Afton gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada.

