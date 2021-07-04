New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR) Short Interest Up 24.7% in June

New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,320,000 shares, an increase of 24.7% from the May 31st total of 1,860,000 shares. Currently, 2.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 441,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.3 days.

NJR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of New Jersey Resources from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New Jersey Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, May 8th. Bank of America downgraded shares of New Jersey Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Williams Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of New Jersey Resources in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of New Jersey Resources in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.80.

Shares of NJR opened at $40.06 on Friday. New Jersey Resources has a fifty-two week low of $25.87 and a fifty-two week high of $44.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $802.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $761.34 million. New Jersey Resources had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 14.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that New Jersey Resources will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.333 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. New Jersey Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.56%.

In other New Jersey Resources news, VP Timothy F. Shea sold 10,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.35, for a total value of $413,541.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 58,406 shares in the company, valued at $2,415,088.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director M William Howard, Jr. sold 3,078 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.79, for a total transaction of $131,707.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $610,057.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its holdings in New Jersey Resources by 73.0% during the fourth quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 31,214 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 13,170 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in New Jersey Resources by 87.0% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 66,353 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,645,000 after buying an additional 30,869 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in New Jersey Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,891,000. Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new position in New Jersey Resources in the first quarter valued at about $412,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in New Jersey Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $319,000. 70.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

New Jersey Resources Company Profile

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, provides regulated gas distribution, and retail and wholesale energy services. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated retail natural gas services to approximately 558,000 residential and commercial customers in central and northern New Jersey; provides storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

