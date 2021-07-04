New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) Short Interest Update

New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,990,000 shares, a decrease of 31.5% from the May 31st total of 7,280,000 shares. Currently, 9.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 689,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.2 days.

NYSE NEWR traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $67.27. The company had a trading volume of 448,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 497,048. New Relic has a fifty-two week low of $51.52 and a fifty-two week high of $81.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $64.35.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The software maker reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $172.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.60 million. New Relic had a negative return on equity of 39.09% and a negative net margin of 28.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on NEWR shares. Loop Capital reduced their price target on New Relic from $70.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on New Relic from $71.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded New Relic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of New Relic in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on New Relic from $71.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. New Relic currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.64.

In other New Relic news, CEO Lewis Cirne sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.03, for a total transaction of $64,030.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Steve Hurn sold 5,911 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.24, for a total value of $344,256.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $703,830.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 72,192 shares of company stock worth $4,456,396. Corporate insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New Relic during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Cribstone Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of New Relic during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of New Relic by 356.5% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 840 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC lifted its position in shares of New Relic by 18.9% during the first quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,033 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of New Relic during the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Institutional investors own 89.64% of the company’s stock.

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides platform for engineers to plan, build, deploy, and operate software worldwide. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, New Relic One Platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data flowing through and about their software.

