New Senior Investment Group (NYSE:SNR) Downgraded by Colliers Securities to “Neutral”

Colliers Securities downgraded shares of New Senior Investment Group (NYSE:SNR) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have $9.10 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their previous target price of $8.00.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised New Senior Investment Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Capital One Financial lowered New Senior Investment Group from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $7.75 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on New Senior Investment Group from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $8.37.

SNR stock opened at $8.84 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $740.97 million, a PE ratio of -38.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 2.07. New Senior Investment Group has a fifty-two week low of $3.02 and a fifty-two week high of $8.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22.

New Senior Investment Group (NYSE:SNR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.02). New Senior Investment Group had a negative return on equity of 8.18% and a negative net margin of 5.13%. Research analysts predict that New Senior Investment Group will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. New Senior Investment Group’s payout ratio is currently 36.62%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SNR. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in New Senior Investment Group by 1.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 162,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $884,000 after acquiring an additional 1,639 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in New Senior Investment Group during the fourth quarter worth $94,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in New Senior Investment Group during the fourth quarter worth $73,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in New Senior Investment Group by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,027,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,221,000 after acquiring an additional 39,734 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in New Senior Investment Group by 80.7% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 18,158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 8,111 shares during the period. 75.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About New Senior Investment Group

New Senior Investment Group Inc (NYSE: SNR) is a publicly-traded real estate investment trust with a diversified portfolio of senior housing properties located across the United States. New Senior is one of the largest owners of senior housing properties, with 103 properties across 36 states.

