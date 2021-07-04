Newmont (TSE:NGT) Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of Newmont Co. (TSE:NGT) were down 0.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$77.95 and last traded at C$78.12. Approximately 155,647 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 3% from the average daily volume of 160,042 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$78.59.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NGT shares. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Newmont to C$108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Newmont from C$101.00 to C$108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$82.99. The stock has a market capitalization of C$62.59 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.38, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

Newmont (TSE:NGT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported C$0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.93 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.84 billion.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.691 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is 36.71%.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2020, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 94.2 million ounces and land position of 58,900 square kilometers.

