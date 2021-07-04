News Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:NWSA)

News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Stock traders bought 4,039 put options on the company. This is an increase of 701% compared to the typical volume of 504 put options.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in News by 18,447.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 31,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,000 after buying an additional 30,992 shares during the period. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in News in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,187,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in News in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,238,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in News in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,079,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in News in the 1st quarter valued at about $268,000. 63.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NWSA stock opened at $25.75 on Friday. News has a 12 month low of $11.56 and a 12 month high of $27.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.24. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.30. The stock has a market cap of $15.21 billion, a PE ratio of -286.08 and a beta of 1.56.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. News had a negative net margin of 0.60% and a positive return on equity of 3.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that News will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NWSA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Guggenheim raised shares of News from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. UBS Group cut shares of News from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. News presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.50.

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, and MarketWatch through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, websites, applications for mobile devices, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, videos, and podcasts.

