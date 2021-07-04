Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $9.75 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Nexa Resources S.A. is an integrated zinc producer. It engaged in developing and operating mining and smelting assets primarily in Latin America. The Company operates and owns principally in the Central Andes of Peru and in the state of Minas Gerais in Brazil. Nexa Resources S.A. is headquartered in Luxembourg City. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group raised Nexa Resources from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the company from $8.50 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered Nexa Resources from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $10.20 in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $9.79.

Nexa Resources stock opened at $8.92 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.57. Nexa Resources has a 12-month low of $5.13 and a 12-month high of $12.58. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of -81.09 and a beta of 1.66.

Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.08). Nexa Resources had a negative net margin of 0.54% and a positive return on equity of 2.44%. The business had revenue of $602.93 million during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Nexa Resources will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Nexa Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Nexa Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nexa Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $111,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nexa Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $147,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nexa Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $163,000. Institutional investors own 7.81% of the company’s stock.

Nexa Resources SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the zinc mining and smelting business. It also produces zinc, silver, gold, copper, cement, sulfuric acid, lead, agricultural lime, and copper sulfate deposits. The company owns and operates five underground polymetallic mines, including three located in the Central Andes of Peru; and two located in the state of Minas Gerais in Brazil.

