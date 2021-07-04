Nexans S.A. (OTCMKTS:NXPRF) Short Interest Update

Nexans S.A. (OTCMKTS:NXPRF) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a growth of 33.3% from the May 31st total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 12.0 days.

Separately, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Nexans in a report on Monday, June 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS:NXPRF remained flat at $$85.65 during trading hours on Friday. Nexans has a one year low of $44.10 and a one year high of $91.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $84.88.

Nexans SA manufactures and sells cables in France and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Building & Territories, High Voltage & Projects, Telecom & Data, and Industry & Solutions. The Building & Territories segment offers cabling systems and smart energy solutions to building, smart cities/grids, e-mobility, local infrastructure, decentralized energy systems, and rural electrifications.

