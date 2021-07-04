NEXT.coin One Day Trading Volume Tops $77,002.00 (NEXT)

NEXT.coin (CURRENCY:NEXT) traded 23.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on July 4th. During the last week, NEXT.coin has traded up 14.3% against the dollar. One NEXT.coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000337 BTC on major exchanges. NEXT.coin has a total market capitalization of $1.22 million and approximately $77,002.00 worth of NEXT.coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $35,444.14 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $521.73 or 0.01471979 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $147.51 or 0.00416181 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.48 or 0.00083172 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001062 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001388 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002814 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00016417 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Peercoin (PPC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002692 BTC.

NEXT.coin Coin Profile

NEXT.coin is a PoS/PoW coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 15th, 2017. NEXT.coin’s total supply is 16,788,346 coins and its circulating supply is 6,228,754 coins. NEXT.coin’s official Twitter account is @NextExchange . The official website for NEXT.coin is next.exchange . The official message board for NEXT.coin is medium.com/nextexchange

According to CryptoCompare, “Next.exchange token (NEXT) is an ERC-20 compliant token built on the Ethereum blockchain. NEXT will benefit the token holders by giving them early access to ICO listings, consultations and access to a referral program on the Next.exchange, a stock exchange committed to offering alternative financing and non-banking asset management. “

NEXT.coin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEXT.coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEXT.coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NEXT.coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

