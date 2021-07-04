NFTLootBox (LOOT) One Day Trading Volume Tops $227,723.00

NFTLootBox (CURRENCY:LOOT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 4th. During the last week, NFTLootBox has traded 19.9% higher against the dollar. One NFTLootBox coin can now be bought for approximately $29.03 or 0.00081835 BTC on exchanges. NFTLootBox has a market cap of $656,078.79 and $227,723.00 worth of NFTLootBox was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002816 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001949 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.81 or 0.00044572 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $50.09 or 0.00141194 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $59.59 or 0.00167971 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0527 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $35,500.15 or 1.00069385 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002926 BTC.

NFTLootBox’s genesis date was November 7th, 2020. NFTLootBox’s total supply is 40,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,599 coins. The official message board for NFTLootBox is nftlootbox.medium.com . NFTLootBox’s official website is nftlootbox.com . NFTLootBox’s official Twitter account is @NFTLootBox . The Reddit community for NFTLootBox is https://reddit.com/r/NFTLootBox and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “NFTLootBox is a non-Fungible Token (NFT) Project allowing users to Stake the LOOT token to earn Coins. Coins can then be used to open NFT Loot Boxes. The Loot Boxes contain a variety of NFTs – some produced In-House and some from other popular NFT Projects and Artists. NFTLootBox.com is a fairer and more exciting way to distribute NFTs. Now Everyone Has A Chance To Get Rare and Valuable NFTs. “

