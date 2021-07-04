NFTX Reaches Market Cap of $36.15 Million (NFTX)

NFTX (CURRENCY:NFTX) traded 27.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 4th. During the last seven days, NFTX has traded 82.3% higher against the dollar. NFTX has a market cap of $36.15 million and approximately $3.05 million worth of NFTX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NFTX coin can now be bought for about $76.91 or 0.00217717 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get NFTX alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002829 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.87 or 0.00053424 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00003232 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.28 or 0.00017788 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002832 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $269.41 or 0.00762619 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,794.91 or 0.07911515 BTC.

NFTX Coin Profile

NFTX (NFTX) is a coin. It launched on November 15th, 2020. NFTX’s total supply is 650,000 coins and its circulating supply is 470,042 coins. NFTX’s official Twitter account is @nftx_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “NFTX is a platform for making ERC20 tokens that are backed by NFT collectibles. These tokens are called funds, and (like all ERC20s) they are fungible and composable. With NFTX, it is possible to create and trade funds based on the users' favourite collectibles such as CryptoPunks, Axies, CryptoKitties, and Avastars, right from a DEX like Uniswap. “

Buying and Selling NFTX

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFTX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NFTX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NFTX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

