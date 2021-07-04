Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 43,150,000 shares, a decrease of 22.4% from the May 31st total of 55,630,000 shares. Currently, 25.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 14,340,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days.

NKLA stock traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,114,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,000,357. The stock has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a PE ratio of -12.36 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 11.33 and a current ratio of 11.33. Nikola has a fifty-two week low of $9.37 and a fifty-two week high of $59.85. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.70.

Get Nikola alerts:

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.13. On average, research analysts forecast that Nikola will post -1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Pablo M. Koziner sold 16,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.93, for a total transaction of $287,640.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 520,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,806,867.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Nikola by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 299,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,570,000 after buying an additional 42,223 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Nikola during the 4th quarter worth approximately $260,013,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in shares of Nikola during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Nikola during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,158,000. Finally, Caliber Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nikola during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,169,000. 15.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NKLA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nikola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price target (down previously from $33.00) on shares of Nikola in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Nikola from $25.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Nikola in a report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Nikola in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.13.

Nikola Company Profile

Nikola Corporation designs and manufactures battery electric and hydrogen-electric vehicless. It operates in two business units, Truck and Energy. The Truck business unit develops and commercializes battery electric vehicles, hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicles, vehicle components, and class 8 trucks that provide solutions to the short-haul, medium-haul, and long-haul trucking sector.

Featured Story: Inverted Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Nikola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nikola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.