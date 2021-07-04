Nitori Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NCLTF) Short Interest Up 42.6% in June

Nitori Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NCLTF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 122,600 shares, a growth of 42.6% from the May 31st total of 86,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 204.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NCLTF traded down $0.97 during trading on Friday, reaching $182.17. The company had a trading volume of 130 shares, compared to its average volume of 977. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $176.81. Nitori has a 12 month low of $163.00 and a 12 month high of $225.21.

Nitori Company Profile

Nitori Holdings Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, retails furniture and interior products in Japan, China, Taiwan, and the United States. The company also provides non-life and life insurance products; logistics services; and advertising and public relations support services. Nitori Holdings Co, Ltd.

