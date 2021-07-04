Nkarta, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTX) Shares Acquired by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Nkarta, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTX) by 1,682.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,198 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 71,924 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.23% of Nkarta worth $2,507,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nkarta by 36.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,804,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,936,000 after purchasing an additional 481,337 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Nkarta by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 14,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $910,000 after purchasing an additional 7,400 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Nkarta in the fourth quarter valued at about $328,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Nkarta in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,358,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nkarta in the fourth quarter valued at about $530,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NKTX stock opened at $30.92 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.29. Nkarta, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.46 and a 1-year high of $79.16.

Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.10). Sell-side analysts expect that Nkarta, Inc. will post -2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Nadir Mahmood sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.16, for a total value of $81,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Ralph Brandenberger sold 4,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total transaction of $101,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,330. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 15,640 shares of company stock valued at $409,095. Insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on NKTX shares. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 price objective on shares of Nkarta in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of Nkarta from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Nkarta in a report on Sunday, May 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nkarta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.50.

Nkarta, Inc, a a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cell therapies for cancer treatment. The company's approach for cellular immunotherapy involves chimeric antigen receptors on the surface of a natural killer (NK) cell that enable the cell to recognize specific proteins or antigens that are present on the surface of tumor cells.

