Noah (NYSE:NOAH) Shares Gap Down to $46.28

Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $46.28, but opened at $45.05. Noah shares last traded at $43.85, with a volume of 2,624 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on NOAH shares. Nomura upgraded Noah from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Noah from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. CICC Research upgraded Noah from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $53.50 to $57.80 in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Noah from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Nomura Instinet raised Noah from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.64.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of -29.05 and a beta of 1.40.

Noah (NYSE:NOAH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The asset manager reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter. Noah had a positive return on equity of 17.74% and a negative net margin of 15.45%. The company had revenue of $186.93 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Noah Holdings Limited will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOAH. Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Noah by 224.1% in the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 807 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Noah in the first quarter worth $49,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Noah by 30.3% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,156 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of Noah by 34.0% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,121 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Noah by 300.0% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,400 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. 48.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Noah Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a wealth and asset management service provider with the focus on investment and asset allocation services for high net worth individuals and enterprises in Mainland of China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Lending and Other Services.

