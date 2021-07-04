NOIA Network Reaches Market Capitalization of $89.37 Million (NOIA)

NOIA Network (CURRENCY:NOIA) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 4th. NOIA Network has a total market capitalization of $89.37 million and approximately $4.90 million worth of NOIA Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, NOIA Network has traded 74% higher against the dollar. One NOIA Network coin can now be bought for about $0.28 or 0.00001408 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002836 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.85 or 0.00053482 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00003240 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.25 or 0.00017740 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002839 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $268.20 or 0.00761087 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,771.89 or 0.07865825 BTC.

NOIA Network Coin Profile

NOIA Network is a coin. Its launch date was March 12th, 2018. NOIA Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 321,395,830 coins. The official website for NOIA Network is noia.network . NOIA Network’s official Twitter account is @NoiaNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for NOIA Network is medium.com/noia . The Reddit community for NOIA Network is /r/NOIA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “NOIA is a content delivery network technology that utilizes idle bandwidth and storage from computers around the world to create a widely distributed and decentralized layer of the internet’s infrastructure with the goal of improving data delivery across the internet. Every website and application in both current and decentralized internet can use NOIA for content delivery with the goal of decreasing expenses and realize more efficient content distribution. NOIA is an Ethereum-based token that serves as the sole currency within the system that is being transferred from its customers (content hosting websites) onto its nodes that deliver that content for them. “

NOIA Network Coin Trading

