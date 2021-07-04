Noku Hits One Day Trading Volume of $6,583.00 (NOKU)

Noku (CURRENCY:NOKU) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on July 4th. In the last week, Noku has traded 19.7% higher against the dollar. Noku has a market capitalization of $6.35 million and approximately $6,583.00 worth of Noku was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Noku coin can now be bought for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000572 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

About Noku

NOKU is a coin. Noku’s total supply is 99,999,976 coins and its circulating supply is 31,271,504 coins. Noku’s official Twitter account is @NokuTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Noku is www.noku.io . Noku’s official message board is medium.com/nokugroup

According to CryptoCompare, “The NOKU platform will allow users to create and manage custom tokens. The NOKU Master token (NOKU) will be used to pay for custom tokens and all fees applicable to their trading. The NOKU Master token (NOKU) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum Network. “

Buying and Selling Noku

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Noku directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Noku should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Noku using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

