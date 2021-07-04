Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,169,472 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 56,071 shares during the period. Intel comprises about 0.9% of Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Intel were worth $138,846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at $2,141,057,000. Baupost Group LLC MA purchased a new position in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at $906,005,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in Intel by 100,766.8% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,195,650 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $258,847,000 after purchasing an additional 5,190,499 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Intel by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 23,927,959 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,192,091,000 after purchasing an additional 4,649,880 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in Intel by 741.2% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,591,100 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $228,785,000 after purchasing an additional 3,164,204 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on INTC. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $59.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Intel from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Intel from $59.00 to $54.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 18th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Intel from $86.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “sell” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.32.

Shares of INTC opened at $56.76 on Friday. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $43.61 and a twelve month high of $68.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.66. The stock has a market cap of $229.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.76, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.24. Intel had a return on equity of 27.59% and a net margin of 23.93%. The company had revenue of $18.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 2,842 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total transaction of $164,352.86. Also, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 2,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total value of $171,216.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,956,125.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

