Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $286.87 Million Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. decreased its position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 17.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,265,247 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 268,122 shares during the period. Alibaba Group comprises about 1.8% of Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $286,870,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 1,671,262 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $378,925,000 after purchasing an additional 474,975 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alibaba Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,238,000. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 5,534 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the period. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,037 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,218,522 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $956,463,000 after purchasing an additional 318,903 shares during the period. 32.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BABA opened at $217.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $589.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.82, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $218.70. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a one year low of $204.39 and a one year high of $319.32.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The specialty retailer reported $10.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $8.85. The company had revenue of $187.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.67 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 20.83% and a return on equity of 12.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 63.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $9.20 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 9.73 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BABA. Truist cut their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $315.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. CICC Research began coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Friday, April 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $320.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. CLSA cut their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $351.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $305.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $318.57.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

