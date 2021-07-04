Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $81.55 Million Holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 399,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,431 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in CME Group were worth $81,547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CME Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $678,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in CME Group by 411.9% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 37,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,679,000 after purchasing an additional 30,255 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in CME Group by 8.6% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 227,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,480,000 after purchasing an additional 17,971 shares during the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in CME Group by 177.3% during the first quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 4,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new position in CME Group during the first quarter worth $440,000. Institutional investors own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Terrence A. Duffy sold 29,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.83, for a total transaction of $6,114,070.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,699,378.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Howard J. Siegel sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $322,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 80,068 shares in the company, valued at $17,214,620. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,092 shares of company stock worth $9,789,159 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on CME shares. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of CME Group from $240.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Bank of America upgraded shares of CME Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of CME Group in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of CME Group from $228.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered shares of CME Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CME Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $202.80.

Shares of CME opened at $213.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $76.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.49, a PEG ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of $213.24. CME Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $146.89 and a fifty-two week high of $221.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 41.46% and a return on equity of 8.30%. The company’s revenue was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.33 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 6.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. CME Group’s payout ratio is presently 53.57%.

CME Group Profile

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products through its electronic trading platforms, open outcry, and privately negotiated transactions.

