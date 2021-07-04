Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $98.09 Million Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 196,140 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,100 shares during the quarter. ServiceNow accounts for about 0.6% of Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.10% of ServiceNow worth $98,093,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 685.7% in the first quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 55 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 56.8% in the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 58 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 1,160.0% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 63 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 530.0% during the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 63 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.45% of the company’s stock.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on NOW shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $590.00 to $575.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $680.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of ServiceNow from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $610.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $610.29.

NYSE:NOW opened at $551.83 on Friday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52 week low of $390.84 and a 52 week high of $598.37. The company has a market capitalization of $108.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 735.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.45 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $498.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.17. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.15% and a return on equity of 9.32%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. ServiceNow’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ServiceNow news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 16,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.46, for a total transaction of $8,422,590.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 811 shares in the company, valued at $413,983.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 75 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $545.00, for a total transaction of $40,875.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,056 shares in the company, valued at $5,480,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 35,207 shares of company stock worth $17,201,096. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform that offers workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

Read More: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW).

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.