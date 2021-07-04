Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Raises Stock Holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 20.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 111,026 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 18,584 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.08% of Lam Research worth $66,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Lam Research in the fourth quarter valued at $728,936,000. Sands Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Lam Research in the fourth quarter valued at $658,961,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,162,415 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,438,054,000 after acquiring an additional 702,353 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 2,003.3% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 539,409 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $254,747,000 after acquiring an additional 513,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,679,103 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,951,867,000 after buying an additional 385,985 shares in the last quarter. 82.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $646.92, for a total transaction of $323,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total value of $3,250,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,965 shares of company stock valued at $9,519,206 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $615.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $660.00 to $750.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $568.00 to $726.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Lam Research from $645.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $682.86.

Lam Research stock opened at $631.44 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $627.90. The stock has a market cap of $90.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.26. Lam Research Co. has a 12-month low of $292.28 and a 12-month high of $673.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $7.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.93. Lam Research had a return on equity of 65.20% and a net margin of 26.07%. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 26.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.60%.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

