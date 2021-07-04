Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 195,185 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 23.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 642,354 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 195,185 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $70,190,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 30,087,626 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $3,287,675,000 after purchasing an additional 416,103 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,158,097 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,087,833,000 after purchasing an additional 437,321 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 14,048,204 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,535,047,000 after buying an additional 245,298 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,603,582 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,455,309,000 after buying an additional 881,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,244,400,000. 68.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SBUX stock opened at $114.97 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $112.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 136.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.88. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $71.82 and a one year high of $118.98.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The coffee company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.10. Starbucks had a net margin of 4.18% and a negative return on equity of 18.94%. The business had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 153.85%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Argus upped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $116.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.80.

In related news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 170,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.07, for a total transaction of $18,881,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 515,934 shares in the company, valued at $57,304,789.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

