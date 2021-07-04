Northern Trust Corp Cuts Stock Holdings in Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO)

Northern Trust Corp lowered its position in Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 493,305 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 4,815 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.48% of Monro worth $32,460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNRO. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Monro by 53.6% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 530 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Monro during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Monro by 37.4% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 919 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Monro in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Monro by 20.0% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,474 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of MNRO opened at $64.56 on Friday. Monro, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.39 and a 1 year high of $72.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $65.17. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.29, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.14.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The auto parts company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $305.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.34 million. Monro had a return on equity of 5.22% and a net margin of 3.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Monro, Inc. will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 7th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 4th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. This is a positive change from Monro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Monro’s payout ratio is 84.21%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Monro from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Monro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Monro in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.50.

Monro Profile

Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. It offers replacement tires and tire related services; routine maintenance services on passenger cars, light trucks, and vans; products and services for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment.

