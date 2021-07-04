Northern Trust Corp Has $33.52 Million Stock Position in Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC)

Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) by 14.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,244,968 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 401,490 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Range Resources were worth $33,520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Range Resources by 40.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,941,185 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $20,052,000 after buying an additional 558,958 shares in the last quarter. One68 Global Capital LLC acquired a new position in Range Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Range Resources by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 527,100 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $5,445,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Range Resources by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 39,746 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 2,647 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Range Resources by 170.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 857,905 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $5,747,000 after purchasing an additional 540,362 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Range Resources alerts:

Shares of Range Resources stock opened at $16.30 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.72. Range Resources Co. has a 1 year low of $5.85 and a 1 year high of $17.47. The firm has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 2.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.07. Range Resources had a positive return on equity of 2.27% and a negative net margin of 40.04%. The business had revenue of $626.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $558.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Range Resources Co. will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

In other Range Resources news, CFO Mark Scucchi sold 37,533 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.78, for a total transaction of $517,204.74. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $126,472.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Dennis Degner sold 41,680 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total value of $583,936.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 40,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $565,737.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 209,541 shares of company stock valued at $2,927,037 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Securities upped their price target on Range Resources from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Range Resources in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Range Resources from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Citigroup increased their target price on Range Resources from $7.50 to $10.50 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on Range Resources from $7.50 to $10.50 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.80.

Range Resources Company Profile

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned and operated 1,310 net producing wells and approximately 781,000 net acres under lease located in the Appalachian region of the northeastern United States.

Featured Article: FTSE 100 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC).

Receive News & Ratings for Range Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Range Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.