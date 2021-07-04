Northern Trust Corp Has $34.30 Million Holdings in Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX)

Northern Trust Corp lessened its stake in shares of Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 692,382 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,096 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Stitch Fix were worth $34,301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in Stitch Fix by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,666,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,698,000 after buying an additional 454,401 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Stitch Fix by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,524,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,133,000 after acquiring an additional 172,531 shares in the last quarter. Working Capital Advisors UK Ltd. purchased a new position in Stitch Fix during the 4th quarter valued at about $240,563,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Stitch Fix by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,107,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,493,000 after acquiring an additional 300,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Stitch Fix by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,357,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,719,000 after acquiring an additional 28,974 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Stitch Fix alerts:

Shares of SFIX stock opened at $62.96 on Friday. Stitch Fix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.60 and a 12 month high of $113.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -86.25 and a beta of 2.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.81.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.09. Stitch Fix had a negative return on equity of 17.68% and a negative net margin of 3.79%. The company had revenue of $535.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $511.40 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Stitch Fix, Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SFIX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Stitch Fix from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Stitch Fix in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised Stitch Fix from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Truist boosted their price target on Stitch Fix from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Stitch Fix from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.30.

In related news, Director Mike C. Smith sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.29, for a total value of $1,245,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 67,356 shares in the company, valued at $4,195,605.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Marka Hansen sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.70, for a total value of $487,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $487,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 558,483 shares of company stock valued at $29,838,124. Corporate insiders own 45.10% of the company’s stock.

Stitch Fix Profile

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile application in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.

Featured Article: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SFIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX).

Receive News & Ratings for Stitch Fix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stitch Fix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.