Northern Trust Corp Reduces Stake in First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC)

Northern Trust Corp lowered its stake in First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) by 19.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,409,212 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 339,336 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.45% of First Financial Bancorp. worth $33,822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in First Financial Bancorp. in the fourth quarter worth about $530,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in First Financial Bancorp. by 32.0% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 189,772 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,327,000 after purchasing an additional 46,000 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in First Financial Bancorp. by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 746,854 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,092,000 after purchasing an additional 44,891 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in First Financial Bancorp. by 71.0% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 23,363 shares of the bank’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 9,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in First Financial Bancorp. by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,500,353 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,301,000 after purchasing an additional 56,015 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.64% of the company’s stock.

First Financial Bancorp. stock opened at $23.22 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. First Financial Bancorp. has a fifty-two week low of $11.28 and a fifty-two week high of $26.62. The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.12 and a beta of 1.22.

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $154.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.18 million. First Financial Bancorp. had a net margin of 24.85% and a return on equity of 8.09%. First Financial Bancorp.’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that First Financial Bancorp. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. First Financial Bancorp.’s payout ratio is 55.09%.

In related news, Director Thomas Murray Obrien sold 39,908 shares of First Financial Bancorp. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.42, for a total transaction of $1,014,461.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $981,212. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Claude E. Davis sold 16,917 shares of First Financial Bancorp. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.55, for a total transaction of $432,229.35. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 221,607 shares in the company, valued at $5,662,058.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 89,892 shares of company stock worth $2,293,206. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FFBC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price target (up previously from $22.00) on shares of First Financial Bancorp. in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Financial Bancorp. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday.

First Financial Bancorp. Company Profile

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers.

