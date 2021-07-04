Northern Trust Corp Sells 145,862 Shares of LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC)

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its stake in LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) by 15.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 771,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 145,862 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in LTC Properties were worth $32,174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in LTC Properties by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 157,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,109,000 after acquiring an additional 5,531 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in LTC Properties by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in LTC Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $365,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in LTC Properties by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 38,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,616,000 after buying an additional 6,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in LTC Properties by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,802,000 after buying an additional 3,879 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

LTC opened at $38.35 on Friday. LTC Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $32.01 and a one year high of $44.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 10.86 and a quick ratio of 10.86. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.73. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.06 and a beta of 0.97.

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.34). LTC Properties had a net margin of 29.51% and a return on equity of 5.82%. On average, analysts anticipate that LTC Properties, Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 20th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.95%. LTC Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.61%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LTC. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LTC Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Capital One Financial cut shares of LTC Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Mizuho lowered LTC Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered LTC Properties from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC holds 181 investments in 27 states with 29 operating partners.

