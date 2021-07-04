NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) Stock Rating Lowered by Mizuho

Mizuho downgraded shares of NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has $229.00 price target on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on NVCR. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of NovoCure from $135.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Northland Securities increased their target price on shares of NovoCure from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Wedbush reissued an underperform rating and issued a $154.00 target price (down previously from $159.00) on shares of NovoCure in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NovoCure from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of NovoCure from $132.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $193.86.

NovoCure stock opened at $184.15 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,674.24 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $202.80. The company has a current ratio of 9.19, a quick ratio of 8.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. NovoCure has a 52-week low of $55.40 and a 52-week high of $232.76.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $134.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.54 million. NovoCure had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 3.30%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NovoCure will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

In other NovoCure news, Director Gabriel Leung sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.55, for a total transaction of $204,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 73,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,941,354.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Pritesh Shah sold 23,540 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $5,061,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 77,732 shares in the company, valued at $16,712,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 235,427 shares of company stock worth $47,015,032. Company insiders own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of NovoCure by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 56,611 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,796,000 after buying an additional 3,950 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in shares of NovoCure in the 4th quarter valued at about $273,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of NovoCure by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 396,579 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $68,624,000 after buying an additional 63,811 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP bought a new stake in shares of NovoCure in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,966,000. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of NovoCure by 800.4% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,969 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after buying an additional 6,195 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.76% of the company’s stock.

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of Optune for the treatment of a variety of solid tumors. The company markets Optune and Optune Lua, a Tumor Treating Fields delivery system for use as a monotherapy treatment for adult patients with glioblastoma.

