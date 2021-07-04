Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NKG) Short Interest Down 24.3% in June

Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NKG) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a decrease of 24.3% from the May 31st total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of NKG traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.97. 20,209 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,607. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.69. Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 52 week low of $11.88 and a 52 week high of $14.21.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.045 per share. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thomasville National Bank raised its position in shares of Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 25,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $358,000. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. raised its position in Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 37,550 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 72,383 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $942,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 129,105 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454 shares during the period.

Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors, LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the Georgia. The fund invests into undervalued municipal securities and other related investments the income from which is exempt from regular federal and Georgia income taxes.

