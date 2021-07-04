Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMS) Announces $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMS) announced a monthly dividend on Saturday, July 3rd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0525 per share on Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th.
Shares of NMS stock opened at $16.17 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.13. Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 52 week low of $13.78 and a 52 week high of $16.70.
Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile
