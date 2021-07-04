Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMS) Announces $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMS) announced a monthly dividend on Saturday, July 3rd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0525 per share on Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th.

Shares of NMS stock opened at $16.17 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.13. Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 52 week low of $13.78 and a 52 week high of $16.70.

Get Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund alerts:

Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal securities that are exempt from regular federal and Minnesota personal income taxes.

Featured Article: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.