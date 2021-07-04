Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund (NYSE:JLS) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.08

Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund (NYSE:JLS) declared a monthly dividend on Saturday, July 3rd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.083 per share on Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th.
Shares of JLS opened at $21.31 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.96. Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund has a 12-month low of $18.14 and a 12-month high of $21.82.
About Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund
