Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund (NYSE:JMM) Short Interest Down 36.1% in June

Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund (NYSE:JMM) was the target of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a drop of 36.1% from the May 31st total of 6,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $101,000. 1607 Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,183,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,597,000 after purchasing an additional 47,331 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund by 804.0% during the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 22,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 19,747 shares during the last quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC increased its position in shares of Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 251,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,836,000 after purchasing an additional 33,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:JMM opened at $7.45 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.35. Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund has a 1-year low of $6.41 and a 1-year high of $7.54.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th.

Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund Company Profile

American Income Fund, Inc is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Fund’s investment objective is to achieve high monthly income, consistent with preservation of capital.

