Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NNY) Plans Dividend of $0.02

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NNY) declared a dividend on Saturday, July 3rd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.023 per share by the investment management company on Monday, August 2nd. This represents a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th.

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund has decreased its dividend by 13.5% over the last three years.

Get Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund alerts:

Shares of NYSE NNY opened at $10.08 on Friday. Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund has a 52-week low of $9.45 and a 52-week high of $10.95. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.85.

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in tax exempt municipal bonds, with a rating of Baa/BBB or higher.

Featured Story: dividend yield calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.