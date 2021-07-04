Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAN) Declares Dividend of $0.05

Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAN) announced a dividend on Saturday, July 3rd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.052 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, August 2nd. This represents a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. This is a boost from Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund’s previous dividend of $0.05.

NAN opened at $15.10 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.76. Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund has a twelve month low of $13.22 and a twelve month high of $15.24.

Get Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund alerts:

About Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in municipal bonds, with a rating of Baa or higher.

Recommended Story: Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.