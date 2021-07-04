Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAD) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAD) saw a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 101,600 shares, a decline of 28.7% from the May 31st total of 142,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 352,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

NYSE NAD traded up $0.08 on Friday, hitting $16.14. 296,600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 394,997. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.66. Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 52-week low of $14.05 and a 52-week high of $16.16.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0595 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.42%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000.

Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments, the income from which is exempt from regular federal income taxes.

