Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 to Issue Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:NXQ)

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 (NYSE:NXQ) declared a dividend on Saturday, July 3rd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.042 per share on Monday, August 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th.

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 stock opened at $16.60 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.42. Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 has a fifty-two week low of $14.84 and a fifty-two week high of $17.18.

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 Company Profile

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests in the investment-grade municipal securities rated Baa and BBB or better.

