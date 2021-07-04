Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NPV) Short Interest Up 27.6% in June

Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NPV) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,300 shares, a growth of 27.6% from the May 31st total of 26,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $106,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund by 124.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 13,201 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 23,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 3,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 46,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $752,000 after purchasing an additional 2,824 shares during the last quarter. 6.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund stock remained flat at $$16.60 during trading on Friday. 7,415 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,282. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.33. Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 52 week low of $14.37 and a 52 week high of $16.98.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0485 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th.

About Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Virginia. The fund invests primarily in municipal securities rated Baa/BBB or better.

