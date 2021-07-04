nYFI (N0031) Price Hits $0.57 on Major Exchanges

nYFI (CURRENCY:N0031) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 4th. One nYFI coin can now be bought for $0.57 or 0.00001596 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. nYFI has a total market cap of $1.51 million and $16.00 worth of nYFI was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, nYFI has traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002815 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.42 or 0.00054708 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00003259 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.48 or 0.00018255 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002819 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $282.24 or 0.00794995 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000348 BTC.

KickToken [old] (KICK) traded 60.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000066 BTC.

About nYFI

nYFI is a coin. nYFI’s total supply is 2,671,616 coins. The official message board for nYFI is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5265253 . nYFI’s official Twitter account is @fan_nest and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for nYFI is nestprotocol.org . The Reddit community for nYFI is https://reddit.com/r/nestprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “NEST Protocol is an oracle network to produce price data on-chain. NEST provides a solution that includes a collateral asset quotation, arbitrage verification, price chain, beta coefficients and other modules to form the NEST-Protocol. “

