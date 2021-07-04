O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Buys 715 Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) by 41.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AJG. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.86% of the company’s stock.

AJG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $143.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $135.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $148.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Friday, May 21st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $133.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Friday, June 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $145.07.

AJG stock opened at $140.30 on Friday. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a one year low of $96.00 and a one year high of $154.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $143.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.52, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.69.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.18. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 15.89%. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.68%.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

