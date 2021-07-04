O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Invests $299,000 in TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 6,207 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in TG Therapeutics by 97.3% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 734 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in TG Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in TG Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in TG Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in TG Therapeutics by 76.9% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on TGTX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of TG Therapeutics from $79.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.67.

Shares of TG Therapeutics stock opened at $40.11 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $37.55. TG Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.67 and a 52-week high of $56.74. The stock has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.43 and a beta of 2.14.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $0.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.99 million. TG Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 95.94% and a negative net margin of 35,158.99%. As a group, analysts predict that TG Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

TG Therapeutics Company Profile

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. Its therapeutic product candidates include Ublituximab, an investigational glycoengineered monoclonal antibody for the treatment of B-cell non-hodgkin lymphoma, chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), and relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis; and Umbralisib, an oral inhibitor of PI3K-delta and CK1-epsilon for the treatment of CLL, marginal zone lymphoma, and follicular lymphoma.

