O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Sells 13,442 Shares of The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP) by 68.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,093 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 13,442 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The ODP were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ODP. Norges Bank purchased a new position in The ODP during the 4th quarter valued at about $15,061,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in The ODP by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,662,223 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $374,987,000 after purchasing an additional 410,596 shares during the period. Diameter Capital Partners LP increased its position in The ODP by 157.8% during the 4th quarter. Diameter Capital Partners LP now owns 360,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $10,548,000 after purchasing an additional 220,380 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in The ODP by 280.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 227,692 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,857,000 after purchasing an additional 167,800 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in The ODP during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,969,000. 84.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ODP opened at $48.32 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.25 and a beta of 2.14. The ODP Co. has a twelve month low of $17.86 and a twelve month high of $51.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $45.06.

The ODP (NASDAQ:ODP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The specialty retailer reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. The ODP had a negative net margin of 3.33% and a positive return on equity of 10.39%. The ODP’s revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The ODP Co. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The ODP announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 5th that allows the company to buyback $300.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the specialty retailer to purchase up to 13% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other The ODP news, EVP Stephen M. Mohan sold 5,500 shares of The ODP stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.45, for a total transaction of $244,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,543,481.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Richard A. Haas, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of The ODP stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.26, for a total transaction of $221,300.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,103,446.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,500 shares of company stock valued at $963,635. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The ODP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 21st.

The ODP Corporation provides business services and supplies, products, and digital workplace technology solutions for small, medium, and enterprise businesses. The company operates in three divisions: Business Solutions, Retail, and CompuCom. The Business Solutions division offers office supply products and services, cleaning and breakroom supplies, technology services, copy and print services, and office furniture products and services through sales forces, catalogs, and telesales, as well as through Internet Websites in the United States, Puerto Rico, the U.S.

